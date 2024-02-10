A Dutch woman and her two children have died in a hiking accident in the Vaud Alps. According to the police, the 57-year-old mother, her 25-year-old daughter, and her 22-year-old son fell around 300 meters down the Rochers de Naye above Veytaux near Montreux. The three Dutch nationals were found dead on Friday after a police search, the Swiss newspaper Freiburger Nachrichten reported.

The Dutch family were reported missing on Thursday evening, the Vaud police said. According to the Swiss authorities, the cause of the fall is still unknown, but they suspect that the three Dutch nationals fell. Their bodies were found on Friday 300 meters below a steep path.

The son lived in the Lausanne region, his sister and mother in the Netherlands. The police searched for them with a large contingent, including an army helicopter. The public prosecutor's office has since launched an investigation, the Swiss newspaper reported.