Manager Suzanne Bakker of Ajax women’s team sees Chelsea as the favorites for their Quarter Final tie in the UEFA Champions League. “I think we are the underdog, but we have proven in the group stage that we can surprise the top sides,” the coach explained after the draw in Nyon.

“Great fixture, at Stamford Bridge, a fantastic stadium,” Bakker said on the Ajax website about Chelsea, the English champions of the last four years. “They are top of the league and have a lot of great players. There are a lot of internationals in their squad and they have a lot of experience. English football is always very intense and physical. Tactically, I think we can compete.”

Ajax made their debut in the group stage of the Champions League this season. The team was considered an underdog until the final match of the group, containing Paris Saint-Germain, Bayern Munich, and AS Roma. After a 2-1 win against Roma, Ajax went through as the second-best team in the group.

“We put ourselves on the map in those six matches,” Bakker said. “We wanted to enjoy it, and we did together. We are now able to enjoy another two matches.”

Ajax play the home match on the 19th of March at 6:45 p.m. The return leg will follow a week later, on the 27th of March at 9 p.m.