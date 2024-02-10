A fire broke out on a boat in Arnhem on which refugees were being taken in by the Central Agency for the Reception of Asylum Seekers (COA) on Friday night. The fire department deployed several units to fight the fire on the Nieuwe Kade in the capital of Gelderland. Eight people were checked for smoke inhalation, but did not have to go to hospital, a spokesperson for the safety region said.

The boat on which the fire raged was evacuated. A neighboring ship, also housing asylum seekers, was also evacuated, the security region reported. 300 refugees were accommodated on both boats together. They are now temporarily housed in the municipality's city offices. One person was missing but has since been found.

The fire broke out in the restaurant at around 1:45 a.m. The smoke then quickly spread throughout the boat, the spokesman said. The fire was under control at around 03:30 a.m. The fire department will inspect both ships for smoke and then decide whether the asylum seekers can return.

According to Omroep Gelderland, arrangements have reportedly been made since 6 a.m. to ensure the return of the asylum seekers who were living on the neighboring boat. The safety region reported that the boat on which the fire was raging had been moved.

The municipality of Arnhem announced early Saturday morning that the asylum seekers who were housed on the neighboring boat would soon be able to return. This concerns 150 people. The damage to the boat on which the fire raged is so extensive that it is currently not possible for them to return. The municipality of Arnhem, aid organizations, and COA are looking for alternative accommodation, according to the municipality.