There will be fewer trains between Amsterdam Centraal and Utrecht Centraal around the February holiday period due to construction at Amsterdam Centraal. The NS reported on Thursday that travelers may experience busier trains, extra stops, and a longer travel time.

The adapted times will be from Wednesday the 14th to Monday the 26th of February. Work will be done on the east side of Amsterdam CS on tracks 2 to 8.

This will also mean shorter trains between Amsterdam Centraal, Haarlem, and Den Haag Centraal on the 14th and 15th of February. On the weekends of February 17 and 18, a replacement bus service will be deployed between Utrecht Central Station and Amsterdam Bijlmer Arena, as there is also work on that route.

The NS advises travelers to travel outside rush hour whenever possible or to use the detour routes. It is also recommended to check the trip planner before leaving for the most up-to-date travel information.

The RAI is hosting the Negenmaandebeurs from the 14th to the 17th of February and the Huishoudbeurs from the 17th to the 24th of February. Despite the construction, both events will be reachable via the Amsterdam RAI station, according to the NS.