Puppy yoga has arrived in Amsterdam. For a surprising 40 euros per one-hour class, customers can get a yoga lesson from Puppies & Yoga, including interaction with a cute young dog.

The lessons consist of 30 minutes of yoga instruction while the puppies play freely around the students, and then 30 minutes of relaxation, playing, and cuddling with the pups.

According to the company, this is beneficial to both yoga students and dogs. “Our classes provide puppies with the opportunity to interact and become familiar with humans. This allows them to strengthen their confidence and learn to behave in various social settings.”

The dogs running around can get in the way from time to time, underscoring the playful aspect of the lesson. “Sometimes they help me be creative,” yoga teacher Rodrigues Junior told Parool. “Then, if I can’t put my left foot forward, it will just be my right foot.” Plus, the pups may decide to take a snooze on one of the yoga mats, and occasionally a puppy might relieve itself where a student is stretching.

For the students, interaction with animals is known to reduce stress and anxiety. “Yoga helps improve flexibility, muscle strength, posture, and sleep quality. The combination of these benefits provides a unique and beneficial experience for both the body and mind,” the company said.

Henri Sagon is the 26-year-old founder of the Puppies & Yoga, which he launched last year after he saw a similar event in London. The company opened in Paris, and expanded to Hamburg, Milan, Munich and Rome, with a Stockholm location opening soon.

The French entrepreneur told Parool that he immediately knew the idea would be popular. On a more personal note, he said he has a love for dogs, and grew up around his mother's passion for yoga. “Every city is full. As long as the demand for puppy yoga increases, we will continue to open studios,” Sagon told Parool.

Puppies & Yoga offers classes at two locations in Amsterdam because of its immediate popularity. They launched at the Elephant Studio on Weesperstraat in the same city center, building as WeWork and the Zoku aparthotel. Within two weeks, they expanded to the second location, Rare Studios, an event space in De Baarsjes neighborhood in Amsterdam-West. The classes are suitable for all skill levels.

The company stressed that they carefully select the breeders they work with. “Kindness is at the center of our approach; we verify the treatment conditions of the puppies in the breeding facilities and ensure that our four-legged friends are properly vaccinated and weaned before participating in our sessions.”