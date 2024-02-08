NASA successfully launched a rocket with a Dutch climate camera on board at 7:34 a.m. on Thursday. The Dutch camera will map the effect of tiny dust particles on global warming. It is one of five global research programs on board the PACE satellite, aimed at studying ocean health, air quality, and the effects of climate change.

The PACE (Plankton, Aerosol, Climate, ocean Ecosystem) satellite was launched aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket in Florida. About five minutes after the launch, NASA got the signal from the satellite that it was performing as expected. PACE has about 10 years worth of fuel on board and it will constantly send research data that is accessible to everyone.

The Dutch climate camera SPEXone will research cloud formation and the color of oceans. Its goal is to figure out what influence very small dust particles have on global warming. It is known that the earth is warming due to the emission of harmful gases, but the extent of their influence is unclear. “We do not know exactly what influence of dust particles like soot, ash, and desert sand is,” KNMI director Maarten van Aalst said to NU.nl. “Some particles reflect sunlight, keeping it cooler. Others absorb sunlight, causing the earth to warm up.”

Outgoing Minister Robbert Dijkgraaf of Education, Culture, and Science congratulated the Netherlands Institute for Space Research (SRON) for its work on the SPEXone camera. “Dutch science rising to great heights!” he posted on X shortly after the launch. “The SPEXone will provide the missing piece of the climate science puzzle. Proud of the Netherlands and our scientists.”

Nederlandse wetenschap die tot grote hoogte stijgt! De zojuist gelanceerde SPEXone gaat het missende puzzelstukje van de klimaatwetenschap leveren. Trots op Nederland en onze wetenschappers. @SRON_Space van harte gefeliciteerd met deze lancering! https://t.co/jF4LDmdkg9 #minocw pic.twitter.com/WBv5kutMMC — Robbert Dijkgraaf (@RHDijkgraaf) February 8, 2024

The American space program NASA is also thrilled by the launch. “With this new addition to NASA’s fleet of Earth-observing satellites, PACE will help us learn, like never before, how particles in our atmosphere and our oceans can identify key factors impacting global warming,” said NASA Administrator Bill Nelson.”

The first results of the study are expected next year.

The launch was initially scheduled for Tuesday but was postponed twice due to bad weather.