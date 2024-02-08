The municipality of The Hague decided to take extra security measures around the Israeli Embassy in the Netherlands. Black screens have been placed around the building on Johan de Wittlaan, and there are several police officers on site, Omroep West reports.

“There were already additional security measures in place, but on Wednesday evening, it was decided to implement these additional visible measures,” a spokesperson for mayor Jan van Zanen told the broadcaster. “We make no statements about the reasons for this.”

Zwarte schermen en extra politie rondom ambassade Israël https://t.co/cIXoBtE4jf — Omroep West (@omroepwest) February 8, 2024

The embassy is still open and operational. “The work in the embassy and the surrounding buildings will continue as usual,” Van Zanen’s spokesperson said.

Last week, the police in Stockholm intercepted an explosive device placed at the Israeli embassy in the Swedish city. A Rotterdam man who is a suspect in a Hamas-linked terrorism investigation by the Danish in German authorities also appeared in court this week, fighting his extradition to Germany.

The conflict in the Gaza Strip has also caused tensions in the Netherlands. There were protests at the Peace Palace in The Hague around the genocide charges South Africa filed against Israel, as well as several sit-in protests at Central Stations and various other protests. The Ministry of Defense’s building was also previously smeared with red paint because of the Netherlands’ supply of F-35 fighter jet parts to Israel.