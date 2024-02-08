Sports ministers from the EU countries, with the exception of Spain, have written a joint letter in which they oppose the creation of a Super League in football. Although the name of the competition desired by several top clubs is not explicitly mentioned, it is clear that the initiative, which the European football association UEFA has condemned, is intended.

The statement, an initiative from France and co-signed by Minister of Health Welfare and Sport Conny Helder, comes after the Court of Justice of the European Union ruled in December that a ban on the Super League was contrary to European law.

In the letter, the 26 sports ministries call upon sports associations to "organize sporting competitions in compliance with the principles of openness, equal opportunities, sporting merit, the link between annual performance in domestic competitions and all European competitions, financial solidarity, integrity, and honor."

"We support the most important hallmarks of a European sporting model, especially the pyramid structure, the open system of promotion and relegation, solidarity, and the role of sport in the national identity," the ministers wrote; they also speak out for safety and integrity and combating all forms of discrimination. They call on sports administrators to "preserve these essential characteristics and values ​​and in this context ensure a balance between the economic dimension of sport and its educational and social functions."

At this moment, all the top clubs from the European Leagues have access to the most important tournaments or at least have the opportunity to qualify via the qualification rounds. The promotors of the Super League revised their plans after the outrage over the first version of their project, which was made in 2021 and would result in a closed competition of twelve big European football clubs. The A-22 organization, founded after the failure of the first project, is now planning a competition open to 64 clubs over three leagues.

According to a source, the Spanish minister did not sign the statement because legal proceedings regarding the Super League project are underway in that country. Real Madrid and FC Barcelona are fervent supporters of the new competition.