More people than ever visited the website of the financial aid platform Geldfit last year. They mainly looked for information about the energy allowance and Energy Emergency Fund, reports the initiative of the Dutch Debt Assistance Route, which is a partnership of municipalities, companies, and other institutions to help people with concerns about debts.

The website with information and advice about money was visited over 3.5 million times in 2023, Geldfit reports. That is almost three times as much as in 2022. Many people on the website did the “pot check,” a tool with which you can see which allowances or schemes you are entitled to. That is a way for people to structurally increase their income, the help site said.

According to the aid organization, many people found themselves in financial difficulties last year due to the increased energy prices and high inflation. Nearly 50,000 people contacted Geldfit by phone. Geldfit previously announced that the help site also received many questions from retirees who cannot make ends meet or people who do not dare to go to a doctor due to high healthcare costs. People who have been scammed and people with addiction problems also seek financial aid from the agency.