Households in the Netherlands miss out on an average of 462 euros in allowances and schemes that they may be eligible for but haven’t applied for, Geldfit and De VoorzieningenWijzer reported based on 150,000 people who filled in their subsidies check calculator in the first half of this year. The amount depends on income and home situation and can vary considerably per person.

The subsidy check looks at national and local regulations and schemes and lets you know whether there are any you may qualify for. According to Martijn Boer, initiator of De VoorzieningenWijzer, people often don’t even know about the schemes they qualify for on a municipal and national level. “That includes remission of local charges or an appliances scheme, but also contributions from funds like the Jarige Job Foundation, the Youth Fund for Sport and Culture, and the National Children’s Aid Fund.”

Geldfit and De VoorzieningenWijzer are launching a campaign to make more people aware of the subsidies check. “We hope that with the help of the check, we can help even more people with their money worries. Especially at this time with so many price increases, but also for the coming months as we head towards winter and the new year with increased premiums,” Boer said. “Knowing that you are using what is available saves money and provides mental peace.”