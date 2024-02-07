Jenever distillery Nolet, based in Schiedam, will take over Amsterdam alcohol group Lucas Bols. Both companies have reached an agreement on the takeover, valued at 18 euros per share. Nolet was already a shareholder, but will now take over the remaining shares.

The almost 450-year-old Lucas Bols company is known for such brands as Passoã, Goldstrike and Pisang Ambon. The company also produces its own jenever.

The history of the Nolet family business also dates back centuries, having been founded in 1691. The company owns several brands, such as Ketel 1 and Proosje van Schiedam, and it also makes gin under the name Nolet.

According to Nolet chair Carel Nolet, the acquisition means that "we can bring two fantastic Dutch companies together under one flag.”

Lucas Bols CEO Huub van Doorne also said he was "very pleased" with the deal. “We are very much looking forward to continuing our journey together as Dutch champions in the global spirits and cocktail market.”

The deal will close on February 13. Afterwards, Lucas Bols, which is listed on the Amsterdam stock exchange, will continue as an independent company under the management of Nolet. The name Lucas Bols will be retained, and the current management will also remain in place.