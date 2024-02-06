Footballer Quincy Promes (32) has to pay his cousin compensation for a stabbing that happened in 2020 at a family party in Abcoude. The Amsterdam Court of Appeal ruled in a civil procedure on Tuesday that Promes is liable for the damage.

The District Court in Amsterdam ruled in a civil case last June that Promes owed his cousin compensation, the amount of which had yet to be determined. Promes appealed against this verdict but lost the case on appeal. The court affirmed the district court's verdict.

The cousin accuses Promes of stabbing him in the knee at a family party in Abcoude in July 2020. Promes was criminally prosecuted for this. The court sentenced him to eighteen months in jail and awarded the cousin 7,000 euros in damages. The footballer has also appealed against this sentencing.

During a hearing at the appeals court in November, his lawyers stated that Promes does not want to settle with the cousin. The cousin said that he still struggles with the stabbing at a mental and physical level. Additionally, he can no longer hold a job.

However, Promes said via his lawyer that he has done nothing wrong. His lawyer told the court that they are awaiting the result of the criminal appeal and that they cannot expect Promes to go into civil litigation when a criminal case is pending. But according to the court, better reasons should have been given for why he should not have to pay his cousin.

Promes is still involved in a separate, more serious criminal case. The Public Prosecution Service in January demanded a jail sentence of nine years for large-scale cocaine smuggling. The court will rule in the drug case on February 14.

Promes was not present at any of the hearings regarding the court cases. The former Ajax player is now playing for Spartak Moscow in Russia, and no longer resides in the Netherlands.