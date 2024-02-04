A woman who was stabbed in the Pastoor Petersstraat in Eindhoven on Saturday night has died in hospital, the police reported on Sunday morning. It had previously been reported that she had been taken to hospital in a worrying condition as she was seriously injured.

"Unfortunately, all the efforts of police officers and medical specialists were of no avail to save the stabbed woman in Eindhoven. She died in the hospital during the night," the police wrote on X.

The stabbing took place shortly before 3 a.m. The still unknown perpetrator fled the scene. "We are doing everything we can to find him, " a police spokesperson told Omroep Brabant. The police could also not give any further information about the motive for the stabbing.

The police are investigating and are asking witnesses and people who know more or have relevant images to come forward.