The reintroduction of swimming as a compulsory subject in elementary school would cost up to 212 million euros per year. This was reported by SEO Economic Research in an as yet unpublished report, which RTL Nieuws obtained and shared with ANP. The SP has long campaigned for all children to have swimming lessons during school hours. Proposals to reintroduce school swimming after it was abolished in 1985 have not yet been implemented.

One in four elementary schools offers school swimming, the Mulier Institute calculated in 2021. Politicians are concerned because swimming proficiency is on the decline. The percentage of children (ages 6-16) without a swimming certificate more than doubled from 6 to 13 between 2018 and 2022. Especially children of parents with a migration background and a low income far from being able to swim.

Last summer, a large majority of the Tweede Kamer supported a motion calling on schools and local authorities to determine the cost of school swimming and do something about it.

Compulsory school swimming costs between 129 and 212 million euros. The Hague has to pay the latter amount to teach children to swim until they have passed the A, B and C diplomas.

According to the researchers, the costs are offset by financial benefits. Parents can save up to 177 million euros in total as they no longer have to send their children to swimming lessons themselves. According to the researchers, the time they save is worth a maximum of 513 million euros.