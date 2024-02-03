A large fire broke out in a house in an apartment complex on the Hoflaan in Alphen aan den Rijn on Friday night. The fire department reported that 30 apartments had to be evacuated because smoke was spreading in the apartment complex. One person was treated in an ambulance. However, the resident did not need to be taken to hospital.

According to the fire brigade, the other residents were safe and were temporarily accommodated in a central room in the building. The fire was discovered around ten to half past four in the morning and has since been extinguished. In addition, the flat was ventilated to get rid of the smoke, AD reported.

Around 4.30 a.m., the fire department reported that the residents of 20 apartments were allowed to return to their homes. About half an hour later, most of the other residents were also allowed to return to their apartments. The apartment in which the fire broke out is no longer habitable, the fire department reported.

However, the cause of the fire is unknown.