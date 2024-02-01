The politically appointed moderator leading Cabinet formation discussions said, "Time is running out," after the four parties involved again met on Thursday. Ronald Plasterk is leading the talks, and said he expects to complete his report on the latest round of negotiations in about two weeks at the latest.

There are still "many" issues on the table, according to Plasterk. That is why the discussions will continue on Friday.

Plasterk said he will need the next few days, after new conversations with representatives from the PVV, VVD, NSC and BBB. But Plasterk said he will not ask Parliament more time.

"I have never allowed any misunderstanding about that. We will stick to that." His report must be ready by February 12 at the latest.

According to Plasterk, difficult topics are not being avoided. "We all understand that skipping forward doesn't solve things." Plasterk said he remains confident that the four parties will reach an agreement.

"If I didn't have confidence that it was useful, then of course I wouldn't continue with it."

The leaders of the four parties have been talking to each other since mid-December. In this first phase of the formation, they want a baseline agreement about the preservation of the Constitution, fundamental rights, and the democratic rule of law. But other topics are now also being discussed, such as issues related to asylum and money.

Last week, the atmosphere between the four parties seemed less positive.