The 27 European Union Member States unanimously agreed to commit 17 billion euros in grants and 33 billion euros in loans to help Ukraine for the next four years. The deal was reached at the Special European Summit in Brussels on Thursday morning, after weeks of pressure was applied to the only holdout, Hungarian leader Viktor Orbán.

“We have a deal,” wrote EU Council President Charles Michel in a brief update on social media, tagging it with the word Unity. “All 27 leaders agreed on an additional €50 billion support package for Ukraine within the EU budget. This locks in steadfast, long-term, predictable funding for Ukraine.”

“I’m delighted that we have reached agreement on support for Ukraine,” Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said. “This 50 billion euro package will help us achieve more structure, transparency and predictability in our financial aid to Ukraine. Our message to President Zelenskyy and the Ukrainian people is clear, ‘Ukraine can count on our support, both now and in the future.’”

Rutte said several times that morning that he was “cautiously optimistic” that the heads of state in attendance would reach an agreement. “In the end, there are many reasons, also for [Orbán], to come to a conclusion with the 27, and he knows it,” Rutte told reporters in English.

He had also stressed the importance that the 27 EU nations find a way towards a unanimous deal, and not to isolate any country. Rutte said he was not frustrated with his Hungarian counterpart, though he felt the situation was becoming more pressing.

“I do believe we have to come to an agreement today with the 27, including Hungary, and I’m cautiously optimistic that we can, if Hungary is willing to compromise.”

Rutte added the talks were very “sensitive and difficult,” and said “in the interest of European prosperity and safety, we have to agree on 50 billion for Ukraine. Their fight is our fight.”

Charles Michel echoed that sentiment when offering an update after the heads of state all agreed to support Ukraine. “EU is taking leadership & responsibility in support for Ukraine; we know what is at stake.”

A press conference was expected to take place Thursday afternoon. Orbán did not take questions from reporters when he arrived in the morning