In an effort to help financially struggling residents, the city of Amsterdam launched a new pilot program to assist 100 "economically homeless" individuals with debts exceeding 2,200 euros. The initiative will offer faster debt relief and a chance for the group of people to regain financial stability.

The city defined economically homeless individuals as those who lack permanent housing but who do not face severe mental health or addiction issues. The project will address their unique needs by streamlining their path to financial independence. The city named the program, "Uit Het Krijt," a colloquial phrase for getting out of debt which refers to the practice of using chalk and a wall to track clients who owe money.

The program offers two key benefits, including a reduced repayment period, and debt forgiveness tied to achieving personal milestones. The standard 18-month debt repayment period is shortened to 12 months, while a portion of the debt is forgiven when participants meet predetermined goals related to financial literacy, employment, or securing stable housing.

The city will take over the remaining debt, and expects it will be able to convince creditors to waive a portion of the amount owed. "We're committed to empowering individuals in debt to make fresh starts. By assuming their debt, we're giving economically homeless residents the space to rebuild their lives," said Amsterdam's alderman in charge of poverty policy, Marjolein Moorman.

De Regenboog Groep, a local support organization, will provide the guidance to those participating. The group will offer comprehensive support, including temporary housing, financial assistance, help finding a job, life skills training, and advocacy. Working with De Regenboog Groep is a mandatory part of the program, as is a commitment to actively pursuing personal goals.

Uit Het Krijt specifically targets those unlikely to receive adequate support elsewhere. The city of Amsterdam expects this pilot program will empower economically homeless individuals to break the cycle of debt and achieve financial stability and independence.