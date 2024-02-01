Amsterdam is changing its housing construction strategy. Instead of building homes in business districts or creating new neighborhoods like in recent years, the city will create 20,000 new homes in existing neighborhoods that need more investment. With this densification, the city wants to increase its number of houses and improve the livability in its neighborhoods, housing alderman Reinier van Dantzig announced.

The city plans to densify the neighborhoods around the new city centers in Nieuw-West, Noord, and Zuidoost. Districts like Buikslotermeerplein, Osdorplein, Arenapoort, and the Zuidas will get more homes and investments in accessibility, shopping, and cultural facilities. “These neighborhoods often have social challenges, maintenance tasks, and relatively few facilities. These neighborhoods are being developed into real city centers, outside the city center,” the city said.

Van Dantzig called the plan a new way of urban development. “We invest through housing in neighborhoods that need it. This way, we can build homes and invest in neighborhood facilities. By densifying, we preserve space for activity and greenery in the city,” he said. “The plans we are making now must ensure that Amsterdam can continue to grow in a healthy way. This way, Amsterdam will remain a good and pleasant city for all its residents in the future.”

With the densification, Amsterdam will also invest in more greenery and connections between the city centers. The city plans to connect its existing green areas, push more money into public transport, and build new bicycle paths.

The city hopes to create 20,000 homes by 2035 with these plans, which are still subject to municipal council approval. If the city council agrees, Amsterdam will set up an “intensive participation process” so that local residents and businesses can have a say in how their districts develop.