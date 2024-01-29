PSV returned to winning ways on Saturday against Almere City. Luuk de Jong scored a double to give Peter Bosz's side a routine victory in the Philips stadium. The win proved even more vital due to Feyenoord dropping points against FC Twente, increasing PSV's gap at the top of the table to 12 points.

It was evident in the first half on Saturday that the Eindhovenaren are still not at the level they were before the winter break. Despite this, they broke the deadlock in the first half at the last minute of regular time. Sergino Dest found space on the left wing and put in a perfect low cross for de Jong to volley home.

The home team was awarded a penalty just after the hour mark. Noa Lang played a clever pass through to Hirving Lozano, whose cross was blocked by the arm of Loïc Mbe Soh. The penalty was taken by the PSV captain, who sent Almere goalkeeper Nordin Bakker the wrong way to get his second of the match.

Bosz's side has a big match next week as they travel to Amsterdam to face an Ajax side on a winning run. Almere City host Excelsior on Friday night.

AZ Alkmaar continued their poor run of form on Saturday. The Alkmaarders have not won in their last four league games. Maarten Martens's side drew 2-2 in Heerenveen, with a late mistake by Andries Noppert helping them to a draw.

It was another case of bad crowd behavior by the 350 traveling AZ fans who threw fireworks onto the pitch after around five minutes of football. The match was restarted twenty minutes later.

The Alkmaarders took the lead in the twentieth minute when Denso Kasius put in a peach of cross to Vangelis Pavlidis, who lobbed it into the net using his head. Pavlidis is now back on top as the top scorer in the Eredivisie with 20 league goals this season.

The home side equalized three minutes later. A cross from Patrik Walemark was deflected into the goal by Jordy Clasie. It was later credited as an own goal.

A baffling, dangerous stamp from Kasius was rewarded with a red card five minutes before halftime after a VAR check. The youngster stamped on Bochniewics with the ball nowhere near the action.

Heerenveen took the lead in the first five minutes of the second half. Osame Sahraoui found space with a dribble before setting up Luuk Brouwers, who side-footed home in the penalty area.

Andries Noppert's poor season continued with a disastrous mistake in the 89th minute, gifting AZ an equalizer. A long ball seemed to be under Bochniewicz's control, but Noppert came out and kicked the ball straight into the defender, causing it to deflect into his own goal and ensuring that the points were shared.

The matches will not be any easier for Martens's men as they now face Feyenoord twice in a week. The first match is in the Eredivisie on Sunday before they meet the Rotterdammers in the KNVB Cup the Wednesday after. Heerenveen will travel to Fortuna Sittard on Saturday.