Telecommunications providers can apply for the auction of new nationwide 5G frequencies for super-fast mobile internet from next month. This was announced by Minister of Economic Affairs Micky Adriaansens on Friday. She hopes to conclude the auction with minimum proceeds of 170 million euros before the summer.

Providers who were able to secure the frequencies will be able to use them from August 1 if everything goes according to plan. However, this is later than originally planned. Therefore, the minimum revenue for the state treasury is also somewhat lower than previously reported.

There has been a lot of discussion about the so-called 3.5 GHz band for which the licenses are now being auctioned. To clear the way for the use of 5G, an agreement first had to be reached with satellite operator Inmarsat, which is relocating to Greece. Other users of this frequency band also spoke out against the reallocation.

"It is good for Dutch consumers and companies that we can now finally start to realize our ambitions in terms of digital mobile infrastructure," said Adriaansens. The Minister refers to the rapidly growing data traffic, which in her opinion requires the construction of improved nationwide 5G networks.

The participating market players can receive up to 40 percent of the available frequencies after this auction. This means that there must be at least three providers. This provision is intended to ensure that consumers and companies have sufficient choice.

A company that receives a license is obliged to use it. This prevents operators from buying frequency space just to ensure that a competitor cannot get it. The licenses have a term of 16 years.