A fire broke out in a company on an industrial estate in Harderwijk, Gelderland, on Sunday around 5:45 a.m. The fire department deployed several units to extinguish the fire in the Lorentzstraat, the Safety Region reported. The fire has been under control since 8:45 a.m. The subsequent extinguishing will take at least a few hours, the Safety Region said.





Enorme vlammen en dikke zwarte rookwolken door zeer grote brand aan de Voltastraat in #Harderwijk. #grip1 pic.twitter.com/5C90Vmh0oa — Damian Ruitenga (@Damianruitenga) January 28, 2024

According to a spokesperson, it is a very large fire that is raging in a wholesaler of paints and paint accessories. As a result, the building was completely destroyed by the fire. However, the adjacent premises are shielded and can be preserved, the Safety Region reported.

Firefighters from Lelystad and Zeewolde, were deployed to help their colleagues to extinguish the major fire.They were able to prevent the fire from spreading to other buildings, RTL Nieuws reported. At the moment, measurements are being carried out to determine whether there are hazardous substances in the smoke.

Residents affected by the smoke were advised to close windows and doors and turn off the ventilation. The security region warned people not to approach the building and gawk, and to make way for the emergency services.