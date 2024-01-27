On Saturday afternoon, there will be no train service to and from Schiphol Airport. This is expected to last until at least 6 p.m.

Van/naar Schiphol Airport: door een aanrijding rijden er geen treinen van en naar Schiphol Airport. https://t.co/axyyfHaEPO #Shl — NS online (@NS_online) January 27, 2024

According to a spokesperson, the cause of the cancellation was a collision. Due to construction work, fewer trains were already running, so now there are no trains at all. The spokesperson expects major inconvenience, as Schiphol is an important hub. However, buses are running, the spokesman said.

This is the second time this week that there have been no trains to and from the airport. On Wednesday evening, train services came to a standstill due to a faulty overhead line. ProRail then worked all night to repair the overhead line. Train services were able to resume on Thursday morning.

Schiphol says it finds the situation very annoying for travelers who want to come to the airport by train. A spokeswoman advises travelers to arrange other transport, keep an eye on the NS travel planner and leave on time.