Ajax won their third league match in a row after the winter break on Saturday. John van 't Schip's side defeated Heracles Almelo 2-4. With the victory, Ajax increased the pressure on FC Twente and AZ, who are third and fourth in the league table.

Third place would qualify them to participate in the preliminary rounds of the Champions League next season. FC Twente, who visit Feyenoord on Sunday, has 3 points more. AZ is now closest to Ajax in points but still has the match against SC Heerenveen (also on Sunday) to play.

The much-discussed new signing Jordan Henderson was still missing from the Ajax squad. "In consultation with the medical staff and himself, we came to the conclusion not to do it. The risk is too great that he will get injured anyway," manager John van 't Schip explained before the game. Steven Bergwijn was also unable to play due to a minor injury. The Portuguese Carlos Forbs replaced him.

Ajax immediately took the initiative but did not create any significant opportunities in the initial phase. The Amsterdammers gave away a lot of space defensively, a problem that has occurred regularly this season. After a deep pass from German defender Jannes Wieckhoff, Jizz Hornkamp ran away from the back of Jorrel Hato and was able to head towards the Ajax goal unhindered. Face to face with Diant Ramaj, he did not fail: 1-0.

Brian Brobbey once again took Ajax by the hand. After a pass from Benjamin Tahirovic, the striker turned away from Stijn Bultman and shot hard and high into the goal (1-1). Shortly before halftime, Brobbey was close to scoring a second goal, but he shot into the side netting.

Ajax still showed their superiority in the second half. Steven Berghuis scored, just like last week against RKC Waalwijk. Brobbey then scored the third Amsterdam goal. The striker is fourth on the top scorers list in the Eredivisie with thirteen goals.

A significant lead is no guarantee of a good result for Ajax this season, not even against Heracles. Mario Engels pushed Devyne Rensch aside with a light push and scored via Hato after an hour of play to make it 2-3. Icelander Kristian Hlynsson secured the win for Ajax in the 84th minute.