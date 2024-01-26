Five people were injured on Friday afternoon when a car crashed into an adult and two young children on a sidewalk next to The Wall shopping center in Utrecht. The driver, believed to be an 81-year-old man, was among those hurt, as was his 87-year-old passenger.

Authorities brought all of those injured to the hospital. Their conditions were not released. The adult struck by the car was identified as a 38-year-old man, according to RTV Utrecht. Police did not release the ages of the children, but said they were "very young".

Video from the scene showed a damaged stroller close to the entrance to the entrance to the shopping mall's P2 and P3 parking area off Hertogswetering. Police said they believe the driver became unwell before the crash happened.

The incident was first reported to authorities just after 2:20 p.m. The five-door Mitsubishi struck the gateway to the parking area, and careened out of control for about 20 meters before striking an angled wall, where it eventually came to rest. The force of the initial impact ripped the front driver-side wheel off the axle, sheered off the car's fender and bumper, and triggered the vehicle's airbags.

The gate and its video board were left badly damaged. Deep tire tracks could also be seen in the grass from the gateway to the angled wall.

Police and paramedics were immediately dispatched to the scene. Two medical trauma teams were sent by helicopter, and four ambulances were sent the accident site. The accident remained under investigation several hours later.