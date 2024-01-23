At the start of the trial around the murder of Peter R. de Vries, all nine suspects denied having anything to do with the case or invoked their right to remain silent. The alleged gunman, Delano G., said in a crowded court bunker in Amsterdam-Osdorp: “I fully invoke my right to remain silent.”

Only suspect Erickson O. made a short statement. In a few short sentences, he denied any involvement in De Vries’s (64) murder. “I didn’t know who he was or that he was a famous person.” O. also denied having passed on information or being part of a criminal organization. Furthermore, O. claimed not to know that De Vries was filmed after the attack. But when O. was under oath as a witness - and therefore not allowed to lie - he refused to confirm that statement, invoking his right to remain silent.

The substantive trial against the men suspected of involvement in De Vries’s murder in July 2021 started on Tuesday. All suspects were present in court, as were De Vries’s relatives. The court set eight days aside for the case. The sentencing demands will happen next week, and the verdict is expected in June.

The crime reporter was gunned down on 6 July 2021 on the Lange Leidsedwarsstraat in the center of Amsterdam after appearing on RTL Boulevard. He succumbed to his injuries nine days later.

The two men who allegedly carried out the assassination, Kamil E. and Delano G., were arrested almost immediately after the attack. The Public Prosecution Service (OM) already demanded a life sentence against them in the summer of 2022, but the investigation was reopened shortly before the verdict after a new witness came forward. That is why part of the case is now being retried.