Police in the Netherlands arrested at least the eighth man accused of involvement in the murder of crime reporter Peter R. de Vries. The journalist was shot in the head in Amsterdam on July 6, 2021, shortly after he appeared on an episode of the television show RTL Boulevard. De Vries died nine days later.

The latest suspect was arrested on Monday in Tilburg, said the Public Prosecution Service (OM). “The man arrested today is believed to have been involved in the preparation of the attack,” the OM said in a statement. Investigators think he is part of the “criminal group” that organized and carried out the murder.

No biographical details about the man were revealed. It was not said if he lives in Tilburg, or where he was arrested. He was being kept in restricted custody, and was only allowed to have contact with his legal representation.

The first two suspects in the case were arrested less than an hour after the shooting. Delano G., a 23-year-old from Rotterdam, was found in a car with 36-year-old Polish man Kamil E. Delano G. is believed to have pulled the trigger, while E. served as his getaway driver. The two men were tried last year, but while the judges were preparing to issue their verdict in the case, police made several more arrests. Prosecutors had demanded life imprisonment for both.

Additionally, information provided by a new confidential witness prompted the judges to order a restart to the trial. Krystian M., a 27-year-old from Poland, is accused of orchestrating the murder. The anonymous witness, known only as witness number 5089, said he was one of Krystian M.’s friends. The witness said that M. hinted that alleged crime boss Ridouan Taghi ordered the murder of De Vries. Taghi has denied any involvement in the case.

The DNA from Konrad W., a 30-year-old from Poland, was allegedly found on the murder weapon and in the getaway car. Prosecutors alleged that he helped supply the weapons used in the attack, the vehicle, and a bottle of petrol meant that the perpetrators could use to set the car on fire after the murder. He was arrested in his home country. Gerower M., Erickson O., and Christopher W. allegedly shot videos of De Vries after he was shot which were meant to go viral on social media.

The trial of the men accused of taking part in the organization of the crime is happening simultaneously with the retrial of Delano G. and Kamil E.