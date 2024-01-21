A 39-year-old man turned himself in to police in connection with a hit-and-run crash that left a teenager in critical condition. The driver in the accident struck the 13-year-old girl while she was riding a bicycle in Valkenswaard on Wednesday evening.

The suspect who reported to police on Friday morning does not have a fixed address. "We are currently investigating his involvement in the accident. Our traffic specialists are investigating this matter," police said.

The crash happened on Geenhovensedreef at about 8:30 p.m. A blue Volkswagen Golf struck the bicyclist, and then continued on before police arrived.

“The impact caused the victim to land several meters further on the road,” police said at the time. “The victim suffered serious head injuries as a result of the collision and was rushed to hospital.”

Police accident investigators said they collected trace evidence at the scene. Witnesses were also interviewed.

At the time, police said the Volkswagen may have been an older model. “The car most likely suffered significant damage in the collision, probably also to the windshield.”

Despite the arrest, police said they were still interested in speaking with anyone else who saw the traffic accident but has yet to come forward.