A collision between a car and a bicycle on Wednesday night left the 13 year old bicyclist in critical condition. The driver fled the scene and was still being sought by investigators the following afternoon, police said.

The accident happened at about 8:30 p.m. on Geenhovensedreef in Valkenswaard when a blue Volkswagen Golf struck the young girl at the intersection with both Koningsvaren and Haagstraat. “The impact caused the victim to land several meters further on the road,” police said.

“The victim suffered serious head injuries as a result of the collision and was rushed to hospital,” police said. Records show police officers were sent to the scene, followed closely behind by paramedics. A trauma team was also sent by helicopter.

By the time first responders arrived, the Volkswagen Golf was gone. The car continued from the accident site towards Eindhovenseweg, but from there, police said they do not know what happened to the vehicle.

Police said the Volkswagen Golf could be an older model running on diesel. “The car most likely suffered significant damage in the collision, probably also to the windshield.”

Police asked anyone with more information to contact them immediately. They said they were looking for the whereabouts of the vehicle, and tips about who the driver could be.