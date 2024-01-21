Feyenoord has reduced the gap to league leaders PSV by 2 points with its first win of 2024. The reigning champions won a difficult match in Arnhem 2-1. The game was suspended for over 20 minutes when fans came onto the pitch.

With the victory, Feyenoord benefits from the loss of points by league leaders PSV and title candidates FC Twente and AZ. The Rotterdam team has 42 points, ten fewer than PSV. FC Twente remained at 37 points due to the loss against NEC. AZ drew against PEC Zwolle and has 34 points.

Feyenoord coach Arne Slot started in the Gelredome with the same players as against NEC a week earlier. Feyenoord gave away a 2-0 lead in that match (2-2). Feyenoord immediately put pressure on Vitesse's goal. They created chances for striker Santiago Giménez, but goalkeeper Eloy Room was on hand to save. A shot from the unmarked Lutsharel Geertruida went in in the 22nd minute. The ball was deflected off the back of Ramon Hendriks, meaning Room could no longer reach it.

A disappointment for Slot was the early substitution of Quilindschy Hartman. The defender was injured in a duel with Marco van Ginkel. Vitesse then showed some danger for the first time. Goalkeeper Justin Bijlow prevented the ball from going into the goal after a cross from Amine Boutrah was deflected via David Hancko.

The Rotterdammers failed to increase their lead after halftime. They made too many sloppy mistakes to do so. Vitesse, who has only managed to score twelve times in the Eredivisie, also got into dangerous positions in front of Bijlow's goal on several occasions.

The match was interrupted after Vitesse player Andy Visser collided with opponent Mats Wieffer. The 19-year-old attacker of the Arnhem team was taken off the field on a stretcher. Thomas Buitink took his place.

Feyenoord looked for the second goal in the final phase but remained careless. Boutrah did score a goal on the other end. He was sent away by Buitink before beating Bijlow with a shot high into the goal.

Feyenoord retook the lead a few minutes later. Hendriks failed to clear Stengs' cross, which Ondrej Lingr easily tapped in. As emotions flared on the field, home team supporters entered the field from the stands. Serdar Gözübüyük temporarily stopped the match. Vitesse was unable to equalize upon the restart.