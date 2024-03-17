Ayase Ueda helped Feyenoord to a hard-fought away win over SC Heerenveen (2-3). The Japanese striker, who came on for Santiago Giménez, took advantage of a mistake by Syb van Ottele in the 88th minute. It was a deserved winner for the Rotterdammers, who were the better side.

Feyenoord reduced the gap to PSV to 7 points. The league leader will face third-placed FC Twente later on Sunday, who now have 9 points less than the reigning champion from Rotterdam.

It was not for the first time this season that Feyenoord have made the match exciting despite being dominant in the game. Most of the match occurred in Heerenveen's half, but the visitors fell behind twice and needed a blunder by substitute Van Ottele to win.

Lutsharel Geertruida seemed to give manager Arne Slot's team the lead in the eighth minute. But the defender's goal was disallowed. Referee Dennis Higler ruled that Geertruida was offside, even though his opponent Thom Haye touched the ball. However, according to the referee, the Heerenveen player had no control over his actions.

Mats Köhlert also seemed to have no control over the ball when he gave Heerenveen the lead in the 17th minute. The German appeared to hit the ball wrong, but it still beat goalkeeper Timon Wellenreuther. A misunderstanding between Luka Ivanusec and David Hancko preceded his goal. Ivanusec took revenge in the 37th minute for his unfortunate role in the opening goal. He played a great pass to Mats Wieffer, who only had to put his foot on the ball to send it into the net.

Heerenveen mainly played football in their own half. The home team kicked off without Osame Sahraoui, the star player who coach Kees van Wonderen punished for being late for training last week for the first time this season. The Norwegian attacker came on in the 56th minute. He assisted Köhlert's second goal in the 64th minute (2-1).

Slot replied to the German's second goal by bringing on Igor Paixão, Bart Nieuwkoop, and Ondrej Lingr. Paixão had been on the field for less than four minutes when he equalized. Ueda, who also came on, was also important with a goal in the match's final minutes.



