Feyenoord did not need to work too hard before their crucial Champions League match against Lazio. Vitesse did not cause them much trouble in de Kuip as they lost 4-0. It was Feyenoord’s seventh victory in a row in the Eredivisie. The gap to the leaders PSV is still four points.

Justin Bijlow returned to the starting lineup for Feyenoord. The goalkeeper broke his wrist two months ago and had been replaced by Timon Wellenreuther. Bijlow had to make his first save halfway through the first half after a good shot from a distance by Million Manhoef.

Feyenoord were already 2-0 ahead at that point. The home side put Vitesse under pressure from the start and opened the scoring after seven minutes through Calvin Stengs with a shot in the near post: 1-0. Quinten Timber was the creator of the goal with a good pass.

Stengs was close to his second goal after half an hour. The crossbar saved Vitesse, who conceded shortly after that. Santiago Gimenez poked the ball past goalkeeper Elroy Room into the goal after a through ball by Stengs. It was the Mexican’s thirteenth goal of the season in the Eredivisie.

Feyenoord continued in the same manner after halftime. Gimenez set up defender Lutsharel Geertruida to head home from close range (3-0). A disappointment for the home side was the injury to Gimenez, who picked up an ankle injury after a duel with Nicolas Isimat-Mirin. Gimenez, who limped off the pitch, missed the first two group matches in the Champions League due to a suspension.

Substitute Antoni Milambo made it 4-0 shortly before the end of the match with his first goal in the Eredivisie.

Vitesse has seven points and is in fourteenth place.