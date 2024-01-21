An 18-year-old man from Amersfoort was abducted in the Weberstraat in the city on Friday evening at around 6 p.m. He was dragged into a gray van by a group of men and taken away. Inside the van, the victim was assaulted, the police reported.

Shortly after the abduction, the man was injured and thrown out of the van on the Doornseweg (N227) in Leusden. He was found there by a passing motorist. The driver then alerted the police. The 18-year-old victim told the police that he had been dragged into the van by four or five men and was attacked inside the van.

Furthermore, a witness saw the gray van parked in Weberstraat for about 10 minutes with a group of men, one of whom was wearing an orange or red sweater. The police are looking for other witnesses and people who may have more information about the abduction or the location of the gray van.