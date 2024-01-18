The Dutch government sees both opportunities and risks in generative AI, describing it as a technology that “affects society to the core” in a letter sent to parliament on Thursday. A big concern is short-term job losses, outgoing State Secretary Alexandra van Huffelen (Digitalization) and outgoing Minister Micky Adriaansens (Economic Affairs) wrote. The impact this technology will have on society must not be underestimated, they said.

“It has many consequences for our lives: how we learn and work,” Van Huffelen and Adriaanens said in the government’s “vision” for generative AI, such as chatbot ChatGPT or image generator Midjourney. The most real threat is how the work environment will change. “The International Monetary Fund has already warned that about 40 percent of jobs are changing significantly.”

“In the legal profession, they can use it to collect case law more quickly. In healthcare, doctors can receive support to make diagnoses more easily. But it also means that sectors are changing,” Van Huffelen wrote. Several professional groups are very vulnerable to the rise of generative AI, mainly people in creative fields, data analysis, legal work, and office support.

Most economists expect total employment won’t decline due to generative AI because the new field will also create many jobs. But the government is worried about short-term disruptions - someone laid off as an executive assistant can’t immediately start working at a company that builds generative AI, for example.

Therefore, the government asked the Social and Economic Council of the Netherlands (SER) to map out how generative AI will impact the Dutch labor market. “How can we ensure that we retain jobs in the Netherlands? Jobs that are interesting. Ensure that our productivity is used properly and that our prosperity is maintained and grows.”

Creating policy in the field of AI is a priority because it is a key technology within society, Van Huffelen and Adriaansens wrote. The government wants obligations in place on companies and governments to protect people against the risks of this technology.

One such risk is that AI is not developed transparently, putting user privacy at stake and risking systematic discrimination. AI can also be used to create and spread disinformation. The Netherlands largely uses AI systems from non-EU countries, the Cabinet members wrote. “That can pose a risk when these models don’t comply with our European standards and values. The challenge is, therefore, to create a market in which generative AI applications are offered that comply with all Dutch and European values and laws.”

But despite the risks, the government sees many opportunities in using generative AI, for example, in earlier medical diagnoses, more productive work, and supporting the cultural sector. While the technology isn’t considered sustainable in itself - generative AI consumes an enormous amount of energy - the government believes it can contribute to the sustainability transition, for example, by having AI analyze natural ecosystems or predict climate trends.

The Dutch government wants generative AI to be developed and used safely and fairly, always serving human well-being and contributing to sustainability. To steer the development in the right direction, the Netherlands must be in the driver’s seat, Van Huffelen and Adriaansens wrote. “Within the EU, we aim to be a leader in safe and responsible generative AI.”