The Dutch government is allowed to keep certain information about the run-up to the flight MH17 disaster in Ukraine confidential. The European Court of Justice ruled in favor of the government in a case brought by RTL Nieuws.

Investigative journalists at RTL Nieuws asked what reports the Netherlands had received about Ukrainian airspace before the disaster, but the government refused to release that data. The government doesn’t have to release information that affects aviation safety, the court ruled.

After pro-Russian separatists downed the passenger plane with 298 passengers on board almost ten years ago, the question quickly arose as to why planes were still flying over eastern Ukraine. There had been fighting there for months between insurgents and the Ukrainian army.

The European court’s ruling isn’t binding. With the European judge’s explanation in hand, the Council of State will determine whether the documents should be made public.