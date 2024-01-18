Ajax is signing the 81-time English international Jordan Henderson for 2.5 years. Temporary technical director Kelvin de Lang hopes to iron out the final details with the midfielder today. A medical examination is the only thing outstanding for the transfer to happen, NOS reports.

The Englishman is leaving Al-Ettifaq in Saudi Arabia for Ajax. He is taking quite a salary cut. At the Saudi club, he reportedly earned over 15 million euros per season. Big earners at Ajax, like Steven Berghuis, don’t earn more than 5 million euros per season.

Ajax has been looking for an experienced midfielder with leadership qualities to help the young Amsterdam team turn a disastrous season around. The 33-year-old Henderson fits that bill nicely. Conversely, Henderson hopes to remain on English national coach Gareth Southgate’s radar at Ajax, with the European Championship approaching.

The move to Saudi Arabia last summer also didn’t work out well for him, according to The Guardian. Relocating to a country where homosexuality is punishable by death was a huge blow to Henderson’s reputation. In the past, he publicly positioned himself as a champion for the LGBTQIA+ community.

Henderson started his career at Coventry City, played three seasons at Sunderland, and moved to Liverpool in 2011, where he played for 12 years. He played a total of 604 official matches at the highest level, scoring 39 goals and providing 76 assists.