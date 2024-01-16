Home invasions are decreasing in the Netherlands. Last year, homes were broken into on average about 62 times a day, compared to 67 times in 2022. In 2019, before the coronavirus pandemic, it happened an average of 108 times per day. That is evident from an analysis by the ANP based on the annual figures from the police.

The total number of home invasions fell to the lowest level in 12 years last year. The police counted a total of almost 23,000 cases. In 2012, the first year in which the police published crime figures digitally, there were almost 92,000 home invasions.

In over half of the municipalities, the number of home invasions decreased compared to 2022. Among the largest municipalities, Almere, Zwolle, and Utrecht, among others, saw significant decreases.

In four out of ten municipalities, more people became victims of home invasions last year. Among the larger municipalities, burglars struck more often in Groningen, Haarlem, and Maatsricht, among others. Rozendaal (Gelderland), De Bilt, and Laren had relatively the most home invasions.

The police have not investigated why the number of home invasions is decreasing. A spokesperson mentioned that more people are installing (doorbell) cameras, which have a preventive effect.

The total number of crimes increased slightly last year for the first time in years. The police registered a total of 802,000 crimes. That brings the number almost back to the level of 2019, the last year before the coronavirus. Last year, the police caught more shoplifters and, to a lesser extent, pickpockets and drug dealers. Parts of e-bikes and scooters were stolen more often.