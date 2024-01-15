The winter has been a lot wetter than usual so far. According to Weeronline, almost as much rain has fallen in the first half of the winter as normal in the entire winter. It was also quite mild, but the sun shone a lot less than usual.

The precipitation sum for the first half of the winter averaged about 180 millimeters over the country, compared to 106 millimeters usually. Weeronline reports that typically, over the entire winter, measured from December 1 to February 29, an average of 219 millimeters falls over the country. In January, several places already got 75 to 90 millimeters, while the average for the entire month of January is 72 millimeters. The most rain fell this month in the center, west, and south. The heavy rain also caused problems due to high water in several places in the country.

Despite two colder periods, it was mainly mild in the first half of the meteorological winter. It was relatively warm, especially at night, with temperatures above 5 degrees. During the day, it was around 10 degrees on most days. The average temperature since December 1 has been 5.7 degrees, compared to the typical 4.1 degrees.

The sun hasn’t shone much so far. According to the weather service, the first half of the winter was gloomy, with 62 hours of sunshine compared to the usual 86 hours.