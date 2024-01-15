A Transavia flight from Valencia to Eindhoven on Sunday evening had to turn back shortly after take-off because a smoke alarm went off in the cockpit, a spokesperson for the airline confirmed to Omroep Brabant.

The plane turned around and flew back to the Spanish city as soon as the smoke alarm went off. Passengers and crew were able to leave the aircraft safely and unharmed.

Investigation revealed no fire aboard the plane, the spokesperson said. Transavia is investigating why the alarm went off.

The flight - number HV5108 - was supposed to land at Eindhoven Airport at 10:15 p.m. on Sunday. Instead, passengers spent the night in a hotel in Valencia.

They will fly to Eindhoven on a different Transavia flight on Monday, the spokesperson told the broadcaster.