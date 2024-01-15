In the north of Noord-Holland, the so-called circular demolition of buildings is becoming the standard. Contractors, project developers, demolition companies, housing associations, and municipalities have pledged to reuse the raw materials collected in demolished or dismantled buildings in at least half of all construction projects this year. The goal is for this to reach 100 percent within two years.

Esther Rommel is the Noord-Holland deputy for spatial development. Some 37 different parties have signed on to the province's initiative for the circular re-use of secondary building materials in the northern part of the province. This initiative is also joined by Circular West-Friesland.

The first pilot projects in the region have already started. "Our town hall was dismantled as circularly as possible before the renovation could begin," said Hoorn Alderman Arthur Helling. "Now that we have a joint starting point together, it will only become more fun. We can accelerate the process of getting building materials back into the construction chain through demolition."

The national government has set a target of a fully circular economy by 2050. Currently, many demolition projects are happening without checking for the possibility of reusing materials and applying them to renovations and new building projects.

The construction sector, which is responsible for over half of all raw materials usage, will need to make significant changes. The deal contains regulations for the proper way to tear apart buildings. In addition, collaboration is encouraged, and knowledge is shared.

The municipalities of Hollands Kroon, Dijk en Waard, Hoorn, Opmeer, Enkhuizen, Stede Broec, Medemblik, Heiloo, Bergen, and Uitgeest, among others, have signed the deal, as well as housing associations, developers, demolition companies, suppliers, contractors, and engineering firms.