A police team in The Hague arrested 126 fugitives last year who were convicted of crimes but did not serve their jail sentences. The people who tried to avoid prison face a combined 179 years behind bars, and more than 2 million euros in penalties. For the most part, this amount is for restitution to victims, but also includes other damages and fines.

The police unit in The Hague involved in enforcing sentences, EVA, tracked down a 52-year-old man in Rijswijk who will spend another eight years in prison for sexual assault of children, child pornography, and fraud. A 31-year-old man was arrested in The Hague is slated to serve another five years in prison for participating in a criminal organization.

A 67-year-old man was also arrested in Zoetermeer. He has to serve more than two years in connection with a sexual offense case. Police also released details about a 57-year-old man convicted of cocaine trafficking who is now serving his six-year prison sentence after being arrested on the A4.

Meanwhile, a 46-year-old man was arrested in Leiden. He will remain behind bars for at least 18 months for financing terrorism, and other crimes. A 31-year-old man who also took part in a criminal organization will remain in prison for 3.5 years.

The 179 years in prison the collective group of 126 fugitives face was a higher total number of years compared to previous work by the EVA team in The Hague. In 2022, fugitives who were arrested had to serve a combined 134 years; in 2021, the total was 142 years, and in 2020, it was 82 years.