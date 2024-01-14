Luna was the most popular name for dogs in 2023. The result came from a survey of over 62,000 dog owners by pet insurer Figo. The company said the funniest name submitted was Maurice de Hond, the same name as a famous political pollster in the Netherlands. "De Hond" translates literally as "The Dog" in English.

Teddy, Moos, Ollie and Bella followed Luna to round out the top five. Many of the names in the top ten, like Teddy and Moos, have been popular for years.

Last year, Max came out on top, mainly due to the rise of F1 champion Max Verstappen. However, the name dropped to seventh this year.

Mootje and Pad Thai followed Maurice de Hond in the list of funny names. Names like Winston Furchill and Dumpling also made it into the top ten.

Female puppies were also often named Bella or Charlie. Ollie came in the top three of names given to a male puppy.

Figo, the international name for Veterfina N.V., is one of the largest pet insurers in the world. They conduct annual research on the most popular dog names.

Top 10 most popular dog names of 2023

Luna Teddy Moos Ollie Bella Guus Max Charlie Pip Bowie

Top 10 most popular funny dog names