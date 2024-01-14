Dutch Queen Máxima and outgoing Prime Minister Mark Rutte will attend the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos next week, as the Government press office announced on Thursday.

The World Economic Forum is an annual international gathering held in the Swiss city of Davos that brings together leaders from various sectors, including government, business, and civil society, to discuss global economic and social issues. It serves as a platform for discussing solutions to pressing world challenges and for fostering international cooperation and policy development.

The 54th edition will take place from January 15 to 19 and focuses on the theme of “Rebuilding Trust”.

Queen Máxima will participate in the WEF from Tuesday to Thursday. As the UN Secretary-General’s Special Advocate for Inclusive Finance for Development (UNSGSA), she will engage in dialogues with development organizations and ambassadors, according to a statement by the UNSGSA.

On January 17, she will co-host a roundtable lunch discussion with Mastercard CEO Michael Miebach, titled “Financial Health: Key to Empowerment and Sustainable Development,” focusing on strategies for financial service providers to enhance consumer financial health and earn their loyalty and trust. The following day, she will speak at the WEF event, “Comparing Notes on Financial Inclusion.”

Mark Rutte will attend the WEF on Tuesday and Wednesday. Ministers Kajsa Ollongren (Defence), Micky Adriaansens (Economic Affairs and Climate Policy), Karien van Gennip (Social Affairs and Employment), and Geoffrey van Leeuwen (Foreign Trade and Development Cooperation) will also be present at various times during the event. They will engage in various sessions and meet with fellow leaders, business representatives, and social organizations, according to a Cabinet press release.