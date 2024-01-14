Students from the Groningen Conservatory will perform classical music at Leeuwarden railway station on Monday during morning and evening rush hours, the Dutch national railway company NS announced on Friday. The initiative aims to cheer up the mood of commuters on the so-called “Blue Monday.”

This event is a collaboration between the Leeuwarden municipal theater and concert hall De Harmonie, the Groningen Conservatory, and NS. A piano will be set up at the station for this purpose. Four students will play from 7:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. and again from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., featuring music from composers like Rachmaninov, Debussy, and Bach.

The date coincides with the third Monday in January, commonly known as “Blue Monday,” often described as the most depressing day of the year. This would be due to a combination of post-holiday blues, cold dark nights, and the arrival of unpaid credit card bills.

While Blue Monday lacks scientific backing, it is a widely recognized concept. “De Harmonie therefore seizes this moment to cheer up the mood of passers-by during rush hour with classical music. Studies have shown that listening to classical music can positively impact brain functions,” the announcement reads.

This event is part of De Harmonie's 150th-anniversary celebrations.