The Cabinet will release a one-time payment of one million euros for the 14 Liberation Day festivals. Many Liberation festivals have been struggling since the coronavirus pandemic, and last year's bad weather resulted in financial disappointment.

"The Cabinet believes it is important that - now and in the future - the values ​​of freedom and democracy can be reflected on May 5 and that we can celebrate the fact that we live in freedom in an accessible way," the letter to Parliament reads.

In addition, discussions are being held about the long-term plans with the national committee in charge of Remembrance Day ceremonies on May 4 and Liberation Day events the following day.

Program director Anna Zwezerijnen said the support "is of great importance," when she spoke on behalf of the 14 festivals. She added, "We cannot mask the disappointments by raising the prices. The Liberation festivals are and will stay free of charge: it's a point of principle that everybody should be able to celebrate freedom."

The Liberation Day Festivals shined a spotlight on the need for financial help last year, asking outgoing Prime Minister Mark Rutte for more help from the government. In October, the Tweede Kamer adopted a motion calling on the government to set up the guarantee fund, with which festivals can insure themselves against bad weather in exchange for a solidarity contribution.