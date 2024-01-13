Netherlands residents will spend more and more on holidays in the coming years, regardless of their age. Holiday spending is expected to increase by 30 percent until 2027, ABN Amro said in a report on the travel sector. According to the Dutch Tourism & Conventions Board (NBTC), fewer Dutch people plan to spend their next vacation in the Netherlands, increasingly opting for a holiday elsewhere in Europe.

According to the NBTC’s Holiday Sentiment Monitor, one in five Dutch people plans to spend their next holiday in the Netherlands. That is less than last year when over a quarter were considering a holiday in their own country. That is also reflected in the most commonly chosen mode of transport. On average, 56 percent think they will take a plane for their next holiday, compared to 53 percent last year.

According to NBTC director Jos Vranken, the domestic market has continued to grow strongly after the coronavirus crisis. But as in other countries, he sees that growth weakening to pre-pandemic levels. "The domestic market seems to be slowing down while the number of foreign holidays is growing slightly," said Vranken.

According to the NBTC, people who still plan to go on holiday in the Netherlands are most likely to consider Gelderland and Limburg, followed by Drenthe.

The holiday spending of 25 to 34-year-olds and 45 to 55-year-olds is growing faster than the spending of young families, according to ABN Amro. Young families aged 35 to 45 spent a total of more than 3.2 billion euros on vacations in 2022. Based on demographic forecasts, wage developments, and the price level of 2022, ABN Amro expects this group’s expenditure to amount to 3.9 billion euros in 2027. That is a growth of 20 percent in five years.

Holiday expenditure by 45 to 54-year-olds is expected to increase by 30 percent over the next five years to 7.6 billion euros. This group often has children who go on holiday by themselves, so they have more freedom to travel outside the school holidays. Moreover, they have more options to work hybridly. Generation Y, Dutch people between 25 and 35, are expected to spend 32 percent more - 5.75 billion euros - in 2027.

According to sector banker Stef Driessen of ABN AMRO, operators of holiday parks, campsites, and glampings, or luxury campsites should not focus exclusively on millennials and young families but also shift their focus to periods outside the school holidays. This will allow them to reach other target groups. In addition, Driessen notes that little attention is paid to single travelers, while their numbers, especially among women, are growing strongly in both age groups.

The report also shows that holidaymakers of all ages mainly look for small-scale luxury locations in a natural environment. The downside is that available locations throughout the Netherlands are coming under pressure. According to Driessen, in order to recreate responsibly, additional recreational space is needed so that visitors are spread out, and peace for people and nature is maintained.

Several parties in the travel industry presented their expectations for the new year this week, in the run-up to the Holiday Fair that will take place in Utrecht on Thursday. According to the trade association for travel organizations AVNR, going on holiday is more popular this year than before the coronavirus crisis for the first time. Dutch people especially want to go abroad due to the recent months of bad weather.

The ANVR also said earlier in the week that Netherlands residents are ignoring concerns about the climate more when choosing their holiday. According to ANVR director Frank Oostdam, people find traveling more important since the coronavirus restrictions, and they want to “think less about sustainability” when choosing their destination.