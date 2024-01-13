Lawyer Jens van den Brink has submitted a complaint on behalf of PowNed against the police unit Noord-Nederland about the police conduct during the channel's visit to Ameland on the fifth of December. ANP has the complaint, but the police could not confirm that they received it when asked on Friday afternoon.

A team from the channel went to the island in December to report on the Sunneklaas party, a local party where no outsiders are allowed. The team was attacked and rammed by a car, it says in the complaint.

Van den Brink had already announced earlier that he was preparing a complaint against the police in Ameland on behalf of Powned. The police are judged to have taken minimal action after the incident, and the PowNed team was not allowed to make a report to the police on the island, according to the statement. PowNed eventually filed several reports on the mainland. Suspects were later arrested and released, but the suspects remain in the case.

