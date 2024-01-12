Dutch keyboardist Nico Brandsen passed away on Wednesday at the age of 63, his family announced on Friday. Six months ago, the musician revealed he had been diagnosed with a malignant brain tumor. Brandsen was known as one of the best organists in the Netherlands, specializing in the Hammond organ.

Toetsenist Nico Brandsen op 63-jarige leeftijd overleden aan hersentumor: De in Alkmaar geboren muzikant Nico Brandsen is donderdag op 63-jarige leeftijd overleden aan een hersentumor. Dat meldt mediapartner NH Nieuws. Vorig jaar werd in de… https://t.co/cQDcbTaRYO #Alkmaar pic.twitter.com/N6P7LvJiJz — Alkmaar Centraal (@alkmaarcentraal) January 12, 2024

Brandsen played in numerous bands and musically accompanied artists including Ilse DeLange, Kane, Bob Fosko, Jan Akkerman, Van Dik Hout, Maarten van Roozendaal, Golden Earring, and Marco Borsato. He also contributed as a producer and composer to many CDs.

The musician frequently collaborated with Angela Groothuizen, with whom he created several theater shows. In 2012, Brandsen and Groothuizen won the Annie M.G. Schmidt Prize, an award for the most impressive theater song of the year, for the song "Vinkeveen."

In the past decade, Brandsen mainly focused on his own projects, such as In De Steen, Ro & Paradise Funk, and recently the band Mell & Vintage Future. He toured the country with these groups in recent seasons. The band announced on Thursday that they were canceling a number of shows but did not specify a reason.

Brandsen also spent years teaching at the pop department of the Amsterdam Conservatory. His cremation will be held in private, his family stated.