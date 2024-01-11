Absenteeism due to mental health complaints is costing society over a billion euros a year. Arbo Unie said this in a forward-looking analysis for 2024. According to the occupational health and safety service provider, absenteeism due to illness will decrease in the coming year, but staff will be sick for longer due to psychological problems.

People have "more on their plate" at work and in their personal lives, according to Corne Roelen, the company doctor for Arbo Unie and a professor of occupational medicine at the Rijksuniversiteit of Groningen. "Informal care for a sick partner or parent is especially difficult to combine with work," he notes. "On the other hand, rising inflation and high costs for energy and groceries, among other things, lead to financial insecurity."

The Central Planning Office (CPB) expects unemployment to rise slightly this year. Roelen claims that that increase will lead to a drop in absenteeism. But that is "not only good news," says Arbo Unie. People are becoming ill for longer and longer periods of time. According to the occupational health and safety service provider, there were 2.9 million days of absence due to psychological complaints last year.

According to Arbo Unie, this is mainly reflected in education, healthcare, and business services. In those sectors, 40 percent of all absenteeism due to illness is due to psychological complaints. And that, in turn, has consequences for colleagues. They have to compensate for absenteeism and, therefore, often work more.