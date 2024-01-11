Albert Heijn will sell self-tests for the venereal diseases gonorrhea and chlamydia. The supermarket chain and the manufacturer Homed-IQ have said they want to make the tests more accessible.

Soa Aids Netherlands sees self-test sales as a good first step. "It is nice that offering tests is becoming more accessible, but then the entire package must also be offered. This means that you will receive advice in advance about which test to use and how to do it and that the provider will also let you know what to do after the results."

The tests being on the shelves can also make doing Soa tests more normalized. "It makes it easier for people to buy such a test. It helps that you can scan them at the self-scan registers. And when people see the tests while shopping, it becomes more normal to get tested. That would be a positive consequence," said Soa Aids Netherlands.